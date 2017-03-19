Simply The Truths About Healthy Eating

As more and more people become interested in longevity, there is an intense new focus on the role that nutrition plays in the overall health of one's body. There are some well understood nutritional facts that are helping people dramatically improve their well-being.

Try to eat vegetarian proteins as part of your regular diet. There are a variety of non-meat protein sources that you can include in your diet. Some options you might consider are nuts, fish, or soy products. Some of these foods can be a side dish or serve as the main course. To make your diet more exotic, strive to include various sources of protein in your meals.

Vitamin A is an important part of a healthy diet. You can get it from such foods as dairy products, eggs, beef liver, dark greens, and orange fruit and vegetables. Vitamin A is necessary for for vision, particularly night vision. It also aids in the repair of bone and tissue.

An unknown boon to many, studies have shown that red wine is actually a healthy choice. Compared to white wine, red wine has less sugar and more healthy nutrients. Nutritionists believe that drinking one glass of red wine per day may increase your life expectancy. The same idea applies to dark chocolate.

Limit processed foods. Prepackaged meals and processed foods often contain unhealthy chemicals to retain freshness and are loaded with extra fat and refined sugars to make them taste good. These types of foods are not nutritious and can actually be harmful to your body, so should be eaten only in moderation.

You should write down everything you eat during the day. This helps make you accountable for what you have eaten. It also helps you to not "forget" about that latte you indulged in, or that candy bar you ate after lunch. Knowing what you have eaten already will help you make better decisions about what to eat at the next meal or snack time.

If you invest your health today, you will reap the rewards tomorrow. This means making the right choices every day by choosing foods that are healthy, exercising regularly and getting a good night's sleep. These three recommendations will give you energy and focus to stay on the right track and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A great nutrition tip is to start serving seafood. Seafood is loaded with quality nutrients. It is a great source of lean protein, and it's also a great source of essential fatty acids. Just head over to the grocery store and stock up on some fresh seafood today.

For best nutrition, be sure to choose fats wisely. Butter was once thought to be the enemy due to the high amount of saturated fat. However, margarine has been found to be high in trans fats, which are unhealthy for the heart. Best would be to limit your fats as much as possible; second best would be one of the "Smart Balance" non-trans-fat type margarine's, and third best would be to use real butter, but very sparingly.

Flax seeds contain a multitude of health benefits, which can improve the way that you feel and look during the course of the day. Their main benefit is for skin care, as they will help to restore oil that dry skin takes away. Eat flax seeds ground or through oil for healthy skin.

Focus on food labels. Always look at the fat and sugar content of foods when shopping. Check the ingredients list, as they are listed in order of weight. Certain nutritional food claims can be misleading. 'Light' or 'reduced fat' may be just that, but it can still be very high in calories, due to the sugar content.

Folic acid is one of the most crucial nutrients to keep in your diet, because it is important for proper growth and neural health. It is particularly important for women who are pregnant or nursing because a deficiency can lead to major birth defects. Good sources include vegetables, nuts, grain, and organ meats.

Avoid indulging in alcoholic beverages and missing out on much-needed sleep. Lack of sleep and too much booze can be unhealthy for your skin and open your pores. This can in turn cause your face to break out more often. Get a good night's sleep and have less than one drink per day.

The benefits of practicing proper nutrition are varied and plentiful. Hopefully you learned something from this article that can improve your nutrition, and you'll put it into play today! Try eating good, healthy food and see if it doesn't change the way to feel and think every day! Good luck!